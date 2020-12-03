The doctor who challenged the unicorn myth

The truth of the matter

Paré decided to launch a counter-attack via his ‘Retort of Ambroise Paré to the response made against his discourse of the unicorn’, but his style was nonchalant. Indeed, Paré did not seem particularly concerned by the accusations, writing, “Putting aside the animosities of this discourse, which I consider to have escaped him [the anonymous author and Paré’s detractor], more for the zeal he has for the truth than for the opinion he has of me,” before continuing, “If he wants to oppose my work, he should move past the animosities he has against me.” This was not, however, the end of the controversy.