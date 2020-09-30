A journey through slime

It was winter when I finally finished writing ‘Sanatorium’, a memoir exploring the experience of floating. As my editor and I emailed revisions back and forth, the weather became very bitter. I developed an aching cold in my legs that could only be soothed by sitting in a warm bath.

My book’s muse – a baby-blue inflatable bathtub – sat, deflated, in the corner of my bathroom. I pressed my lips to the tub’s rim to reinflate it, when I noticed that it was covered in a layer of grey slime.

It looked like the viscous liquid that slugs make to copulate. It slid between my fingers and formed webby strings. I searched my bathroom in vain for the creature that had created this monstrosity.

My eyes widened. I realised, with a jolt, that the slime was coming from the tub itself.

I was probably around two parts repulsed to one part fascinated by this new horror. I fetched a cloth but felt guilty about wiping it away. As a member of the disabled community, I’m acutely aware of being regarded by some as too distasteful to exist.